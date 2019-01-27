One person in custody after incident in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - Palm Coast residents near Belleaire Drive and Beaverdam Lane were asked to remain indoors while authorities responded to a situation in the area Saturday afternoon, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said deputies were alerted around 3:45 p.m. that a license plate reader read the tag of a vehicle reported stolen from Virginia from an armed robbery.

Deputies attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop on the vehicle. Officials said the vehicle stopped, but the driver would not comply with law enforcement commands.

Residents in the area were asked to remain indoors and away from any windows. Officials said five houses in the area near the vehicle were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

"This is an active scene and it is imperative that residents remain indoors and that others do not attempt to come near the area," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Our deputies have the area surrounded, we have our SWAT team in place, hostage negotiators and our K-9 units on scene. These incidents take time and we are hopeful for a peaceful resolution. We will notify the public when more information is available."

Staly said in an update that the alleged suspect came out of the car, surrendered and is in custody. No one was injured in the incident.

Officials said traffic in the area would be heavy for some time.

