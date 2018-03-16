C.O.P. corporal aids in arrest of man with 20-inch knife

PALM COAST- Fla. - You could hear the concern in the voice of a Citizen’s Observer Patrol corporal volunteer as she was approached by a man with a knife.

While patrolling the Eric Drive area of Palm Coast in Flagler County, the C.O.P volunteer had to fend off 32-year old Stephen Goldberg as he tried to carjack her in a marked patrol car.

Goldberg was armed with a 20-inch knife.

“I have a guy here swinging a knife. Can you please send somebody?” the volunteer said on the radio while calling for backup.

As Goldberg tried to open the car door, the volunteer heeded the advice of the dispatcher on the phone and started to drive away.

“He’s wearing jeans. He's barefoot. He has a gray t-shirt. He’s bearded,” the volunteer said to dispatch.

Goldberg then started running, cutting through yards of homes and onto Egan Drive.

Deputies said the volunteer followed Goldberg to the next street and he ran at her again with the knife.

But backup soon arrived and Goldberg was arrested and charged with attempted armed carjacking, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed trespassing. He will be booked into the Flagler County Detention Facility under no bond.

Goldberg has a prior arrest history in Flagler County that includes robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary, trespassing, DUI and several violations of probation charges. He was released from state prison in November 2008 after serving a sentence for a burglary charge.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.