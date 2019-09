PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to find a woman missing from her home since Sept. 12.

Joy McClure, 69, was last seen at her home on Kashmir Trail in Palm Coast.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.



