Flagler County deputies seeking help to find person of interest in death

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Marion Leo Gavins, a person of interest in the death of 18-year-old Curtis Israel Gray, according to deputies.

Deputies said a warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Gavins’ arrest, and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gavins is asked to contact 386-313-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

