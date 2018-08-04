Man arrested for fleeing police on high-speed chase in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man with multiple warrants on him in Volusia County was arrested in Flagler County on Friday for fleeing police, according to deputies.

Tavarius Stokes, 23, was taken into custody after leading deputies on a high-speed chase on southbound I-95, according to deputies.

After the Bunnell Police Department responded to a call that the man pulled a gun on a woman, Stokes fled, authorities said.

Stokes went on southbound I-95 and was traveling at speeds over 100 mph and tried to run Flagler County deputies off of the road, deputies said.

Eventually, deputies stopped and arrested the man on I-95 at the State Road 40 exit, according to authorities.

Deputies said Stokes has multiple warrants from Volusia County and has charges pending from both Bunnell police and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated fleeing and eluding, and multiple assaults.

Stokes was booked in Volusia County without bond on grand theft auto and fugitive charges.



