FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a missing 29-year-old man.

Joshua Cody Jayroe, who responds to "Josh," is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 165 pounds with short brown hair and glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 386-313-4911.

