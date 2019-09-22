Missing woman's remains found in wooded area, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said human remains consistent with a missing woman were found in a heavily wooded area Sunday.

Joy McClure, 69, was last seen at her home on Kashmir Trail in Palm Coast on Sept. 12, and deputies said her remains were found in an area north of Kashmir Trail.

The cause of death appears to be self-inflicted, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing, but search efforts have ceased, deputies said.

