New video shows deputies trying to stop stolen mail truck in Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Flagler County deputies captured video of a dramatic arrest Saturday, showing how they stopped 29-year-old Jesse Estep after he reportedly stole a mail truck from Holly Hill.

Body camera video showed a deputy throw stop sticks onto Interstate 95 that eventually slowed the truck down before it crashed into a guardrail and rolled onto its side.

Video showed deputies pulling Estep out the back of the truck and onto the grass.

Investigators said Estep told deputies he was suicidal and listed all the drugs he claimed to be on.



Deputy: "What are you on?"

Estep: "Methamphetamine

Deputy: "Methamphetamine"

Estep: "Cocaine"

Deputy: "OK"

Estep: "Marijuana"

Deputy: "OK"

Estep: "Molly"

Deputy: "OK."

Estep: "Pills"

Deputy: " (inaudible) A little bit of everything."

Estep suffered only minor injuries and no one else was hurt.

Police said Estep threatened a mail carrier with Mace and demanded the keys to her mail truck before he went on the dangerous joyride.

On Monday morning, Estep refused to leave the jail cell for arraignment so a judge discussed his case without him.

He's facing a laundry list of charges in both Volusia and Flagler counties that include grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding and assault on a law enforcement officer.

He's being held on $70,000 bond.



