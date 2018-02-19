Florida city hopes for fewer rowdy students for Spring Break

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Tourism officials in one Florida city are still hoping to reel in more families and fewer rowdy college students during Spring Break.

Sick of Panama City Beach's reputation as a party town and horrified by a shooting and videotaped rape in 2015, officials three years ago passed a sweeping set of laws, including a ban on drinking on the beach, meant to discourage Spring Breakers from coming to town.

The News Herald reports results were immediate and swift.

In 2016, tourism officials reported an $84 million drop in spending on hotels based on bed tax revenues.

Many people reported a reduction in tourism-related jobs.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.