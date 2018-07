ORLANDO, Fla. - You will soon have more time to pick and play your favorite Florida Lottery games.

Starting Sunday, Aug. 5, the Florida Lottery evening draw time for PICK Daily Games is changing from 7:57 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Participants must be 18 or older to play.

Play responsibly.



