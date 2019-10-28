Florida man accused of throwing nunchucks through car window at traffic light

PHOTO CREDIT: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a 56-year-old Tampa man is accused of throwing nunchucks through a car window at a traffic light.

Leonardo Fernandez has been charged with throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, criminal mischief and violation of probation.

The Sheriff's Office said the road rage incident happened near the intersection of West Linebaugh Avenue and Sheldon Road.

Investigators said Fernandez is accused of getting out of his car and throwing a pair of nunchucks at the victim's car while stopped at a traffic light.

Deputies said nunchucks shattered the victim's rear window.

The victim told investigators Fernandez cut him off in a van while driving on Linebaugh Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim told investigators he pulled up next to Fernandez and told Fernandez to put his phone down.

The victim thought he was texting and driving, according to investigators.

Fernandez exited his vehicle with nunchucks, the victim told the Sheriff's Office.

