Florida officials say deal reached on new state budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida legislators say they've have reached a deal on a new state budget.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran made the brief announcement on Wednesday but didn't give any details on the deal, which was reached behind closed doors.

This means lawmakers will have to extend their annual session past Friday. Florida has a 72-hour "cooling off period" to make sure everyone is able to read the budget before the final vote.

Top legislators have said the budget stalemate was due to a disagreement over how much money should go to hospitals that treat Medicaid patients.

Republican Sen. Tom Lee, however, suggested on Twitter that the budget deal was held back to ensure that some legislators would vote for a contentious gun bill drawn up in the wake of the shooting at a Florida high school.

