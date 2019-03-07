Florida Senate approves bill allowing smokable medical marijuana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Senate approved a bill Thursday afternoon that would remove a ban on smoking medical marijuana.

After more than an hour and a half of debate, senators voted 34-4 in favor of the bill.

The Florida legislature is pushing the bill through after Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a January stop in Winter Park that the legislature needed to come up with a version of the bill that would allow smokable medical marijuana by March 15.

DeSantis said he would give Florida lawmakers a few weeks to resolve the issue, but would take action if they were not successful by mid-March.

"We'll handle it and move on," DeSantis said, hinting at the possibility of dismissing the appeals filed under his predecessor, now-U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, that seeks to keep the ban in place.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, who is the sponsor of Senate Bill 182, said this version of the bill complies with what voters wanted when they elected for the use of medical marijuana in November 2016.

"This legislation honors that, and honors that in a way that's responsible," Brandes said.

SB 182 includes the following on the medical use of marijuana:

Up to 2.5 ounces can be purchased for a 35-day supply.

Patients can posses up to 4 ounces at a time.

Patients can get up to six months of supplies before getting a new prescription from physicians.

Dispensaries can sell in flower form or pre-rolled cigarettes, no pipes.

Pre-rolled cigarettes cannot have hemp or tobacco products.

