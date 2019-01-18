Florida unemployment remains at 3.3 percent in December

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida's unemployment rate remains at 3.3 percent, unchanged from the month before.

Figures released by the state Friday show 335,000 Floridians were jobless in December out of a workforce of nearly 10.3 million.

Florida's unemployment rate remains below the national rate of 3.9 percent.

Florida added 22,800 jobs in December.

Monroe County had the state's lowest unemployment at 2.6 percent, followed by St. Johns and Okaloosa counties at 2.7 percent each.

Gulf County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.9 percent, followed by Bay County at 5.9 percent. Both counties were hit hard by Hurricane Michael in October.

