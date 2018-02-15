Football coach killed while shielding students during mass shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - An assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is being hailed a hero for sacrificing his life to save students during Wednesday's mass shooting at the Parkland school.

Head coach Willis May confirmed to WPLG-TV in Miami on Thursday that assistant coach Aaron Feis was killed in the shooting.

"It is with great sadness that our football family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis," the football team's Twitter account posted early Thursday. "He was our assistant football coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."

Gabrielle Pupo, a student at the school, said Feis was shot while trying to help other students.

"I saw the two kids run out of the building and then, I'm close with Mr. Feis, so he kept waving at me to leave," Pupo said.

Pupo said she saw the shooter, identified by authorities as former student Nikolas Cruz, in the hallway.

"I saw him with a gun and then I saw two people fall, and then I saw Mr. Feis fall and he said, 'Get back inside,'" Pupo recalled.

