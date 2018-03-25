Gov. Rick Scott sets timeline for school security upgrades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott has sent a letter the state's school superintendents and school board members, detailing his expectations for school security upgrades.
The letter, sent Friday, includes a timeline for state and local officials to make changes.
The upgrades come in the wake of the fatal shooting of 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The upgrades come in the wake of the fatal shooting of 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Scott wrote that by May 1, the Florida Department of Education will hire a director for its newly created Office of Safe Schools. By July 1, superintendents must designate a district school safety specialist. By September 1, each district must establish a threat assessment team that will meet monthly to discuss any potential threats to the teachers, students or school.
