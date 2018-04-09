Here are the best state parks in the Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Park Service announced in early April that it's launching a new way to document park visits, resulting in potential prizes for frequent visitors.
The Deluxe Real Florida Passport is a journal that park visitors use to collect stamps from the state's 175 parks. The booklet also includes a fold-out map and information about each park.
Those who collect stamps from every state park will then be eligible for an annual family pass.
The passport costs $17.99 online, but state officials are offering a free copy of a special edition to the first 250 people who take an online survey.
Here are state parks located in Central Florida.
Wekiwa Springs State Park
1800 Wekiwa Circle, Apopka
407-884-2008
Blue Spring State Park
2100 West French Avenue, Orange City
386-775-3663
De Leon Springs State Park
601 Ponce de Leon Blvd, De Leon Springs
386-985-4212
Hontoon Island State Park
2309 River Ridge Road, De Land
386-736-5309
Lake Louisa State Park
7305 U.S. 27, Clermont
352-394-3969
Lake Griffin State Park
3089 US Highway 441/27, Fruitland Park
352-360-6760
Tosohatchee Wildlife Management Area
3365 Taylor Creek Road, Christmas
407-568-5893
