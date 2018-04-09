Here are the best state parks in the Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Park Service announced in early April that it's launching a new way to document park visits, resulting in potential prizes for frequent visitors.

The Deluxe Real Florida Passport is a journal that park visitors use to collect stamps from the state's 175 parks. The booklet also includes a fold-out map and information about each park.

Those who collect stamps from every state park will then be eligible for an annual family pass.

The passport costs $17.99 online, but state officials are offering a free copy of a special edition to the first 250 people who take an online survey.

[RELATED: Perfect Fla. outdoor adventures]

Here are state parks located in Central Florida.

Wekiwa Springs State Park

1800 Wekiwa Circle, Apopka

407-884-2008

Blue Spring State Park

2100 West French Avenue, Orange City

386-775-3663

De Leon Springs State Park

601 Ponce de Leon Blvd, De Leon Springs

386-985-4212

Hontoon Island State Park

2309 River Ridge Road, De Land

386-736-5309

Lake Louisa State Park

7305 U.S. 27, Clermont

352-394-3969

Lake Griffin State Park

3089 US Highway 441/27, Fruitland Park

352-360-6760

Tosohatchee Wildlife Management Area

3365 Taylor Creek Road, Christmas

407-568-5893

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.