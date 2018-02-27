Here are the top 10 hot spots for spring break

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando is the top spot for spring break this year.

According to a survey based on air travel and tour bookings made with AAA, Orlando is the No. 1 tourist destination for the month of March.

Two other Florida cities are also in the top 10.

“Florida is a perfect spring break destination for people traveling with family or friends,” AAA's Vicky Evans said. “Travelers love Florida for its warm weather, world-famous attractions and beautiful beaches ... ."

AAA’s top 10 spring break destinations

Orlando Fort Lauderdale Honolulu Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Cancun, Mexico Anaheim, California Kahului, Hawaii (Maui) Miami Phoenix Montego Bay, Jamaica

Spring Break by the numbers

A recent survey of Floridians, who are planning a vacation in 2018, revealed the following:

55% of Florida travelers will take a spring break vacation of three days or more -- 43% will travel with family; 12% will travel with friends

80% of Florida millennials will take a spring break vacation of three days or more -- 61% of millennials will travel with family; 19% will travel with their friends

“Spring break is not just for college kids who want to party on the beach,” Evans said. “This is often the first chance of the year when the entire family can take a break and go somewhere together.

Tips for planning your next vacation

Book early – Booking early gives you both the luxury of selecting the best cruise cabin or preferred seat on your flight, at a more competitive rate. As hotels, cruises, and flights fill up, prices usually rise due to lower availability.

Use a travel agent – Not only can they advise you on where to go and what to do when you get there, but also hook you up with exclusive upgrades, find competitive pricing and help you find what you need to know about your destination.

Consider travel insurance – When the unexpected happens, travel insurance can be your safety net. Hurricanes, flight cancellations, even illness while overseas could cost you hundreds or thousands of dollars. While travel insurance can vary in both coverage and price, you can find policies that reimburse you for health emergencies and/or out-of- pocket expenses due to a delayed/canceled flight or other situations that prevent you from going. Interestingly, half of all claims are based on things that occur before the trip.

Know your destination – Are you traveling abroad? Can you bring your pet? Refer to the U.S. Department of State to find information regarding visa requirements, what you can bring, and detailed travel alerts and warnings.

Know your benefits – Take advantage of benefits provided by credit cards and membership programs.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.