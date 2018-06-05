Here's what keeps record amount of tourists flocking to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A record number of tourists visited Florida in the first quarter of 2018, Gov. Rick Scott said.

Scott said Tuesday that an all-time record of 33.2 million visitors came to the Sunshine State in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 7.4 percent over the same period from the previous year.

Officials said it's the largest number of visitors in a quarter in Florida's history.

"This historic tourism number represents a 7.4 percent increase over last year and demonstrates the momentum that our state has built," Scott said. "Since December 2010, Florida has created more than 1.5 million jobs, and a large part of this growth is because of the incredible success of our state’s tourism industry."

Visit Florida, the state's official tourism marketing corporation, estimates that a record 29.1 million domestic visitors traveled to Florida in quarter one of 2018, an 8.5 percent increase in domestic visitors over the same period last year.

Officials said more Canadians also visited Florida year to year.

Total enplanements at Florida’s 18 major airports in Q1 2018 increased 7.6 percent over the same period the previous year, with Orlando International Airport reporting the most enplaned passengers at nearly 6 million.

