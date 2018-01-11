Kissimmee town hall to discuss Puerto Rico recovery

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A town hall featuring Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló will be held Friday in Kissimmee to discuss the island's recovery after Hurricane Maria.

The town hall is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kissimmee Civic Center at 201 E. Dakin Ave.

The meeting is "an opportunity to hear about Puerto Rico's ongoing recovery and reconstruction efforts after Hurricane Maria and about policy impacting the island," according to the governor's announcement.

Rosselló will also meet with Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvare during his visit.

Since Oct. 3, more than 302,000 people have arrived in Florida from Puerto Rico through airports in Miami, Orlando and Tampa, according to the state division of emergency management. The majority of Puerto Rican evacuees are staying in Central Florida, primarily Orlando and Kissimmee.

ClickOrlando.com will livestream the event so check back for updates.​​

