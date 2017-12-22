Masked gunman binds employees during attempted bank robbery, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. - A masked man tied up employees with duct tape and held them at gunpoint during an attempted robbery at Fifth Third Bank in Clermont on Friday, authorities said.

The robbery was reported at 8:47 a.m. at the Fifth Third Bank on 1350 Roper Boulevard, according to officials from the Clermont Police Department.

Two employees were approached by the robber while entering the bank, police said.

"Right now, we know he approached two employees and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun," Clermont police Officer Michelle Rogers said.

Surveillance images released by Clermont police show the suspect forcing the victims into the bank at gunpoint.

Authorities said the man tied them by their ankles and wrists with duct tape.

Police said the suspect wasn't able to take any money.

Police said the employees weren't hurt and the robber fled to an awaiting vehicle. No vehicle description is available at this time.

Customer Basiliso Toledo told News 6 he was on his way to the bank Friday morning to surprise the employees with breakfast when he drove up on the crime scene.

"I bring them breakfast or lunch every year for the holidays," Toledo said.

He said he can't believe he almost walked in on the robbery attempt.

"I was driving and then when I saw the tape and the police. I was shaking in my car," Toledo said. "Imagine what they went through. If I was myself shaking, imagine how they were inside. They were probably terrified."

Police are unsure if more people are involved in the robbery.

The robber is still at large. Police describe him as a white male with a black mask and black ski cap, wearing a gray jacket and black pants, and carrying a dark backpack. He was wearing a black mask and a black ski cap.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clermont police.

