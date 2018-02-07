Deputies release sketch of man suspected in deadly Astatula home invasion

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is hoping released the sketch of a man is the alleged suspect in a deadly home invasion in Astatula.

Deputies said the man entered the home on Delaware Avenue in Astatula, Florida at 10:10 p.m.

The man shot the victim who died a short time later.

The man deputies are looking for is described as a black male with black short hair and dread knots with dark eyes. He is described a 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds and wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS

