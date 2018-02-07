Deputies release sketch of man suspected in deadly Astatula home invasion

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is hoping released the sketch of a man is the alleged suspect in a deadly home invasion in Astatula.
Deputies said the man entered the home on Delaware Avenue in Astatula, Florida at 10:10 p.m.
More News Headlines
- Colts owner to pay for funeral of player killed in crash
- Fake doctor suspected of infecting at least 33 people with HIV
- Prosecutor slams Trump's 'ghoulish' comments on NFL player's death
- Alabama man in custody after viral child pornography video
- Suspect wanted in child porn video shared on Facebook arrested
- Trump: 'Disgraceful that a person illegally in our country' killed Colts…
- Driver who hit Colts linebacker was an undocumented immigrant, police say
The man shot the victim who died a short time later.
The man deputies are looking for is described as a black male with black short hair and dread knots with dark eyes. He is described a 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds and wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.