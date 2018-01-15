Dump truck, semi-truck collide erupt into flames on Florida turnpike

CLERMONT, Fla. - A dump truck hauling gravel and a semi-trailer truck collided on the Florida Turnpike Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials said the collision caused both vehicles to go off the roadway and to catch fire.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The right lane remains blocked as crews cleaned up from the crash.
