Lake County dog goes from living on streets to winning at Westminster

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A family in Lake County is celebrating after their dog won at the Westminster Dog Show, just a couple months after the dog went missing.

In December, Billie Green got the community involved when 2-year-old Tux disappeared. The family said that Tux had only been with their family for about a week before he was gone.

"Everybody was making homemade signs and putting them in their front yards, so it was helpful," Green said.

Green said she even used some of Tux's favorite foods to try to lure him back home.

"Like bacon trails. We were walking our other dogs around, seeing if he would come back maybe," Green said. "He was being stubborn."

Green said after four days of him being missing, someone posted on Facebook that he was seen near the post office in Umatilla.

"I was, like, 'Oh, my gosh.' I was, like, 'That can't be him,' and then finally, I started walking, and he was, he was a really tired dog," Green said.

After four days on the streets, Tux was seemingly in good health, and Green started getting him show-ready.

"We've been mostly trying to socialize him again, get him back in to the groove of things around people and getting, like, ready to show," Green said.

On Saturday, the family drove up to New York for the Westminster Dog Show.

On Monday morning, Tux showed for best of breed in the hound category.

"We ended up winning. It was really exciting to go on to the group that night," Green said.

