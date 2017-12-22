Lake County family gets Christmas magic

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County family is getting some Christmas magic after a hurricane and health problems upset their lives.

It's been a difficult year for Walter and Darla Podliski.

They lost their home to Hurricane Irma, and then Walter couldn't work because of a back injury. Darla's main concern was her 9-year-old son, Cole.

"This is the first year we couldn't provide for our son," she said. "Irma wiped us out."

The big concern was Christmas morning, Cole's favorite holiday, which he believes in wholeheartedly.

"I couldn't bear the thought of breaking his heart," Darla told News 6.

"He has autism and everything has been turned upside down for him this year," she said.

Podliski contacted News 6 anchor Lisa Bell, who then contacted Maj. Pamela Morris, with the Salvation Army.

News 6 has learned that Morris is actually one of Santa's top helpers.

"If we could reach out and help them, hand in hand, helping them through this crisis, we absolutely wanted to be there for them," Morris said.

Darla said she immediately felt relieved. "Initially, I was scared to death that this was the year that I was going to have to break his heart about everything about Christmas," she said.

Santa personally sent gifts for Darla, Walter and Cole, along with school supplies and food for Christmas Day.

Even though Morris made the delivery, Santa ultimately decided what would be under the tree on Christmas morning.

"Someday, I'm going to be able to tell him about this moment and he's going to be able to pass it on because he has such a huge heart," Darla said, referring to her son.

Walter Podliski is scheduled to have surgery at the beginning of January, but before the family has to deal with that, they're planning on having a merry Christmas.

