Leesburg police seeking help to find robbery suspects

LEESBURG, Fla. - - The Leesburg police department is seeking community help to find two people of interest in an armed robbery at a convenience store Monday.

At 8:08 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery that occurred at Family Food Mart at 1013 W. Dixie Ave., where two masked, armed black males entered the store, stole cash and fled the scene on foot.

Responding officers established a perimeter and deployed a K-9 team to search for the suspects, but couldn’t find them.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Leesburg detectives at 352-728-9862 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS to be eligible for a reward.

