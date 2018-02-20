Leesburg​'s Mote-Morris House catches fire, officials say

LEESBURG, Fla. - An iconic Leesburg home known for its Victorian architecture caught fire overnight Monday, according to officials with the Leesburg Police Department.

Officials said they received a call at 2:24 a.m. about a fire at the house on West Magnolia Street.

Fire crews arrived six minutes later and the fire was under control in one hour, according to Derek Hudson, City of Leesburg public information of

Officials are working to figure out the source of the fire at the Mote-Morris house.

The home was built for eight-term Leesburg Mayor Edward H. Mote and his wife Lucretia in 1892. The home housed three families, and the cost to build it was $9,000, according to the Leesburg Chamber of Commerce.

The home was available for self-guided tours on the weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

