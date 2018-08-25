Motorcyclist, 57, killed in Lake County accident

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 57-year-old Minneola resident was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Thomas Knight was traveling south on U.S.-27 when his motorcycle was struck from behind by another vehicle driven by 31-year-old Jeffery Smith of Lakeland, according to authorities.

Authorities said Smith was making a right turn from Oak Valley Boulevard onto U.S.-27 when he collided with Knight, which caused Knight to be ejected from his motorcycle.

Knight was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Authorities said Smith was transported to Southlake hospital with minor injuries and that the crash is under investigation.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.