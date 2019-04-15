Motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle on Old U.S. 441 and Holly Drive, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

John Pierre Benoist, 71, of Tavares was killed after he was struck by a vehicle making a left turn onto a private driveway and was thrown off his motorcycle, according to authorities.

A 6-year-old boy riding with Benoist was also thrown off the motorcycle, but authorities said he suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle didn’t suffer any injuries, authorities said.

