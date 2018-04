TAVARES, Fla. - - The Tavares Police Department is reminding citizens to lock their cars at night following a string of burglaries late Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

Police said approximately 13-16 vehicles were burglarized in the Groves of Baytree neighborhood because they were left unlocked.

Police said for citizens to double-check vehicles to make sure they are locked and to bring valuables inside.

