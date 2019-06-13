UPDATE: Power restored to most customers in Lake County

CLERMONT, Fla. - ***UPDATE 9:40 p.m. ***

The outage map from Duke Energy shows power has been restored for most of the customers in Lake County.

***ORIGINAL***



More than 3,600 Duke Energy customers are without power in Lake County.

The Clermont Police Department said Duke Energy officials have told officers power should be back on around 1 a.m.

CLICK HERE FOR MAP OF POWER OUTAGES IN FLORIDA

Earlier in the night police issued a traffic alert after traffic signals went out during the power outage.

Police said the impacted areas were on U.S. 27 and State Road 50.

Investigators reminded people if a traffic light is not functional, it should be treated as a four-way stop.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.