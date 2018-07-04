1 woman killed, 2 others injured in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 28-year-old woman from Ocala was killed on Tuesday when her car was struck by another vehicle that ran a red traffic light, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, Victoria Krause was killed after her car was struck on the side by a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Annette McBride as both vehicles arrived at the intersection of State Roads 40 and 326 in Marion County.

Officials said that according to multiple witnesses, McBride failed to stop at a red traffic light and struck Krause’s car, which also was carrying 28-year-old passenger Shana Futch.

Authorities said all three individuals were transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where Krause was pronounced dead, McBride suffered incapacitating injuries and Futch suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending, according to authorities.



