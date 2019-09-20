25-year-old man dies after car strikes large trees in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 25-year-old Ocala man was killed Friday morning when his car collided with several trees.

Troopers said Jordan Anderson died in the crash, which was reported at 2:12 a.m. at the intersection of Marion Oaks Pass and Southwest 61st Avenue road.

According to the FHP, Anderson was driving a 2020 Honda Civic south on Marion Oaks Pass when the vehicle drifted west and left the paved portion of the road.

Anderson reentered the road then drove east, leaving the roadway again.

According to troopers, the car began to spin clockwise, continuing to travel south and striking several large trees.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

According to the FHP report, Anderson was wearing a seat belt.

It's not known if alcohol played a role in the crash, the FHP report said.

