3 hospitalized after crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were hospitalized following a three-car crash in Marion County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

All three were taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, with one person having serious injuries, troopers said.

One of the vehicles was traveling north on Northeast 36th Avenue when it swerved to avoid a vehicle turning right, troopers said.

The vehicle then struck the front of two other vehicles going south on the road, authorities said.



