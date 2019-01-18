61-year-old man found dead in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A 61-year-old man was found dead in Ocala on Thursday, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Roland Lanctot was located deceased in the 3300 block of Northwest Blitchton Road, police said.

Lanctot resided in a tent on the property and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

No further details will be released at this time.

If anyone has any further information on the death, please call at 352-369-7000 with any tips that may aid the investigation. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

