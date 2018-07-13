Community rallies to help Florida man impaled by fence

REDDICK, Fla. - An entire community is stepping in to help a Marion County man who survived being impaled by a fence in a car crash late last month.

Dalton "Boogie" Marsh said the car he was riding in on June 24 hydroplaned off the roadway during a bad storm.

He said the car rolled at least twice, landing on a fence.

"I looked down, and the first thing I saw was a board sticking out of my chest," Marsh said.

He said he soon realized the fence post he had landed on was sticking out both sides of his chest, and he said he didn't think he was going to make it.

"I was thinking of what I had last said to my mom," he said. "I told her we were riding to town and going back. I was thinking I didn’t talk to my dad before I left. I just pretty much thought that was the end of everything."

"He had reached out his hand to me and said, 'Dad, hold my hand,'" said his father, Wayne Marsh. "I got ahold of his hand, and I can’t explain the feeling that I had."

Doctors at Shands Hospital in Gainesville saved Marsh's life, removing the fence post from his chest and stapling his chest shut.

He is now back home with his family just outside of Ocala, but he said he's not able to work because he doesn't have full movement of his right arm.

He said he also has medical bills.

His sister said she decided to have a yard sale to raise money, but as more people in the community heard about what happened to him, the event grew.

Now, two churches are putting on a Cowboy Church Benefit with raffles and a DJ, with all of the proceeds going to Marsh.

"I just don't feel like it's strong enough to just say 'thank you,'" said his father.

"It's going to be a road to recovery, but I'm very blessed to still be walking around and alive," Marsh said.

The fundraiser for "Boogie" Marsh takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rafter Cross Cowboy Church in Williston. More information can be found here.​

