Crews fight large fire at Market of Marion

PHOTO CREDIT: Marion County Fire Rescue

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Crews with Marion County Fire Rescue are fighting a fire at the Market of Marion.

The flea and farmers market is located just west of State Road 500 and a half-mile north of 132nd Street Southeast.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

Photos from Fire Rescue show huge clouds of black smoke billowing while flames bend the metal structures.

The Market of Marion said the south C isle is the only isle impacted from the fire.

The market is asking vendors to not show up to the scene as crews put out the flames.

The fire is under control, according to the Market of Marion.

The Market of Marion General Manager Adam Shaddix said on the market's website more than 1,000,000 people visit every year.

News 6 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.