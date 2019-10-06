Man dies in Marion County crash, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man died in a Marion County accident Saturday after failing to adhere to a stop sign, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving westbound on State Road 326 when he didn't stop at a sign at the intersection of Northeast 25th Avenue and State Road 326, authorities said.

He then collided with another vehicle and was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, troopers said.

The man later died as a result of his injuries, authorities said.

