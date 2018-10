DUNNELLON, Fla. - A man was killed during a shooting in Dunnellon on Wednesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting that took place in the 13300 block of SW 106 Place.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

