Marion investigators looking for missing 85-year-old man

PHOTO CREDIT: MCSO

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing 85-year-old man.

The Sheriff's Office said on Sept. 16, Willis Burk Davis was seen walking near his home on the 20600 block of NE 160 Avenue Road.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, slippers and walking with a cane.

Investigators said Davis suffers from dementia and family members are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information about him is asked to call 911.

