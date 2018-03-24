Marion County deputies looking for missing boy, girl

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl last seen on March 16.

Deputies said Kaiden and Brooke Locke were last seen with their mother Kelsey Null and their uncle, Russell Locke.

They were riding in a black 1998 Jeep, deputies said.

Both children are under the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Kaiden is described as a 4-foot-tall, 50-pound white boy with brown eyes and brown hair.

Brooke is described as a 2-foot-tall, 25-pound white girl with blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts call 911 or 800-96-Abuse.

