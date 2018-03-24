Marion County

Marion County deputies looking for missing boy, girl

4-year-boy, 2-year-girl last seen on March 16, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl last seen on March 16. 

Deputies said Kaiden and Brooke Locke were last seen with their mother Kelsey Null and their uncle, Russell Locke. 

They were riding in a black 1998 Jeep, deputies said. 

Both children are under the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

Kaiden is described as a 4-foot-tall, 50-pound white boy with brown eyes and brown hair. 

Brooke is described as a 2-foot-tall, 25-pound white girl with blue eyes and blond hair. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts call 911 or 800-96-Abuse. 

