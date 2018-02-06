Ocala police establish amnesty program to tackle city's opioid problem​

OCALA, Fla. - In an effort to combat the growing opioid epidemic in the city of Ocala, the mayor and officials with the police department announced the launch of an amnesty program Tuesday.

With 2018 only in its second month, 22 people have overdosed, and seven people have died in the city, according to officials.

The program is an idea from the mayor's opioid task force that focuses on education and prevention, law enforcement, healthcare, and treatment.

Officials said overdose deaths will now be treated as homicides.

"Anytime anyone overdoes and dies, we send drug unit detectives, as well as homicide detectives to try to gather information so that we can go back and find the dealer and eventually and hopefully make a homicide charge," Ocala Police Department Police Chief Greg Graham said.

Police said the average age of victims of overdose deaths in the city was 38.

The department has been tackling the problem with a seven-month operation to combat dealers called Operation Life Saver, which has resulted in the arrests of 95 people on suspicion of selling and trafficking. But despite a lull in overdoses in 2017, numbers climbed again in 2018.

Anyone addicted to opioids can call the department, which will seize the drugs and transport the individual to one of two centers---Perspectives and New Directions of Central Florida or The Centers--so they can receive treatment.

Perspectives and New Directions of Central Florida is located at 818 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470 and The Centers is located at 5664 SW 60th Ave, Ocala, FL 34474.

Graham said the partnership with The Centers has helped to combat the crisis and that the department was given Narcan, which has saved the lives of four people so far.

According to The Center's spokesperson Kristina Donohue, they have also seen a spike in how many people are coming into the drug treatment center. From July of 2015 to June of 2016, they had 557 people come in for treatment, but from July 2017 to June 2017,

that number rose to 701.

The Centers has two residential centers -- one in Marion County, and the other in Citrus County -- which house a total of 60 beds and six detox beds. If the beds are full, they will work with other treatment centers, such as Perspectives in Ocala, to get anyone the help they need.

"Our goal is treatment, so if someone comes in, we will move mountains to try to get them the treatment they deserve," Donohue said at the news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.