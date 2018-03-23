Ocala woman arrested for selling fentanyl, drug enforcement officers say

OCALA, Fla.- - An Ocala resident on Thursday was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team said.

UDEST agents executed a search warrant at the home of Kristina May Goodhue on 2580 SE 1st Avenue Lot 121, where they found 13 grams of suspected fentanyl and 3 grams of ice (crystal methamphetamine), officials said.

Goodhue was selling the drug in $20 quantities out of a back window at the residence, which she shares with her mother, according to UDEST.

During the arrest, Goodhue claimed she was selling heroin, but testing confirmed she was selling fentanyl, officials said.

The investigation began in January in response to the death of a man who had visited Goodhue’s home shortly before his overdose, officials said. UDEST conducted surveillance and facilitated undercover purchases until they were able to develop enough information to obtain a search warrant.

