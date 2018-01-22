Several shots fired into woman's Ocala home, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are looking for the person responsible for firing shots into a home Saturday on 1615 SW 5 Place.

The homeowner told police that she was in her home and about to style a woman's hair when she heard several loud bangs.

Police spoke to someone else in the home and heard several loud bangs and told police that he could not think of anyone he had an issue with.

Police said they found bullets in a bedroom door that permeated the outside of the house. The bullet traveled through the door into the bathroom wall, police said.

The victim told police that she was not sure of who could have done this, but her son was in juvenile detention and had gotten into an altercation with another juvenile.

The two women and the juvenile in the home were uninjured, police said.

Police discovered four casings in the roadway just southwest of the house.

If you have any more information, police urge you to contact the Ocala Police Department.

