Threat against Forest High School not credible, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A threat made by a student on social media to Forest High School is not credible, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Marion County Public Schools sent an audio message to parents saying a student reported a threat made by another student against the high school on social media and that then deputies confronted the student who made the post.

The message said that the threat was not credible after speaking with the student their parents and that the student is “receiving medical attention for their issues.”

As a precaution, extra security will be on the high school campus Monday.



