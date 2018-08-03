Men accused in gator-involved beer run face judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men who were arrested after video surfaced showing a gator being carried through a Florida convenience store went before a judge Thursday, WJXT-TV reports.

Robert Barr and Kevin Keene were charged with illegal possession of an alligator, illegal exhibition of dangerous wildlife and cruelty to animals, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman.

Video posted online shows a man walking through a convenience store holding a gator under his arm. He walks toward the counter, asking, "Y'all ain't out of beer, are you?"

WJXT-TV reports the two face limited jail time and about $15,000 in fines. Barr and Keene are due back in court Aug. 16.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.