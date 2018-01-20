Florida

Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old South Florida girl

Authorities search for Monica Ponce De Leon, of Homestead

Monica Ponce De Leon (photo courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement).

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Friday night for a 15-year-old girl from Homestead.

Authorities are searching for Monica Ponce De Leon, who was last seen in the 100 block of Southeast 28th Place in Homestead, according to a release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Monica is described by officials as a white/Hispanic girl who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Monica's whereabouts is asked to call FDLE, the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.

