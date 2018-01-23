Mother watches from phone as men break into her home with her son inside

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A boy hid inside a bedroom closet as two teenagers broke into his Pembroke Pines home Sunday, police said. All the while, his mother watched the break-in unfold from her phone.

Amanda Conwell, a spokeswoman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said that around 1 p.m. two young men knocked on the door of a home in the Cinnamon Place community, near 88th Way and Southwest 14th Avenue. The boy, who was alone, did not recognize the pair through the peephole and did not answer the door, Conwell said.

The teens then went to the back of the house, smashed a sliding glass door and began ransacking the home, Conwell said. The boy ran to the master bedroom, locked himself inside a closet and called police.

The boy's mother was alerted to the break-in by her home security system and watched as the teens ransacked the home from her phone.

Police arrived within a few minutes, but the two young men had left the scene. Officers found the boy unharmed.

Police said the burglars drove away in a four-door silver sedan. Police said both are black men in their late teens and are around 5 feet 6 inches tall. They both had thin builds and short dreadlocks hairstyles, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Investigations Bureau at 954-431-2225.

