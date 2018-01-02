New assistance center to open for Hurricane Maria evacuees

Debris near damaged homes from Hurricane Maria in San Isidro, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 15, 2017.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A brand new assistance center aimed at helping Hurricane Maria evacuees will open its doors Tuesday in Orlando.

The opening comes a week after the assistance center at Orlando International Airport shut down after a drop in evacuees coming to Central Florida.

The new assistance center is located north of Orlando International Airport on Hazeltine Drive.

It will offer evacuees help from several different agencies.

The center is located along a Lynx bus route, and the hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

