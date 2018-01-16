Not-so-sly Florida crook caught jumping from balcony

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A Florida criminal found out the hard way that you can never outsmart the police.

Several law enforcement units responded to an apartment complex in New Port Richey on Friday after learning Rashad Walker was located inside.

Walker, 28, was wanted on multiple felony warrants in Orange County, including second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

When police knocked on the front door of the unit, Walker believed his best chance for escape was to exit through the back of the apartment and jump from the second-floor balcony.

However, Walker was quickly apprehended by police who were one step ahead and positioned underneath the balcony.

Walker was arrested and taken to the Land O' Lakes jail.

